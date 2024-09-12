NTR Fan’s Last Wish To Watch Devara

Fans’ love towards their favourite actors knows no leaps or bounds. They go to any extreme for the star they admire, and the respect is mutual from the actors’ side as well. In a heart-wrenching incident, a young fan suffering from blood cancer wishes to watch his favourite actor Jr NTR’s Devara before he dies.

Getting into details, 19-year-old Koushik is a huge fan of Jr NTR. Koushik has been suffering from blood cancer and is undergoing treatment at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru. Koushik’s parents have informed that he is saying he will die soon and wants to watch NTR’s Devara before he passes away.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati, Koushik’s parents wept and pleaded with Jr NTR, AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to respond to their son’s request as soon as possible, as he is fighting for his life. The news has gone viral on social media, and people are expecting NTR to respond soon.

Meanwhile, Devara is slated for a worldwide release on September 27. Directed by Koratala Siva, this movie features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles.

