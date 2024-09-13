Rakul Shares Story of Being Cut from Prabhas’ Film

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the star heroines in the film industry. She started off her career in Telugu and also sizzled in Tamil and Hindi film industries. She recently gave an interview which is currently going viral on social media. Rakul has been candid throughout the interviews, sharing tidbits about her career and life in general. The startling revelation of being sacked from Prabhas’ film was also shared in the interview.

While talking about her acting journey, Rakul Preet recalled that was replaced overnight in a film starring Prabhas and wasn’t even informed about it. However, this happened, much before she made her debut in Venkatadri Express in Telugu.

“I was replaced from a film after shooting for four days, before I made my debut. This was a Telugu film with Prabhas. But sometimes, when you don’t know much about the industry or its way of functioning, you don’t take it to your heart. There is a beauty in innocence and naivety. I was so naive, I thought, ‘Oh, ok they have removed me? No problem, maybe this wasn’t meant for me, I will do something else.’” she said.

Rakul shot to fame with Venkatadri Express in the year 2013. Before that, she did Telugu film Keratam in 2011. If she was casted in a Prabhas film before that, it could be Mr Perfect, or Darling, or Rebel. However, Rakul did not reveal the title of the film.

