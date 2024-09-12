Movies & Web Series In Telugu on OTT This Weekend

A total of eight movies & two web series’ are coming out this weekend on various OTT platforms in Telugu. Below find the complete list along with the respective OTT platform details & release dates

1.⁠ ⁠Committee Kurrollu – The latest Telugu blockbuster youthful nostalgia film is available to stream now on ETV WIN.!

2.⁠ ⁠Aay – The latest Telugu blockbuster film, starring Narne Nithiin is available to stream now on Netflix.

3.⁠ ⁠Mr. Bachchan – Telugu remake of the Hindi film, Raid, starring Raviteja is available to stream now on Netflix.

4.⁠ ⁠Khalbali Records – Season one of the Hindi to Telugu musical drama web series is available to stream now on Jio Cinema.

5.⁠ ⁠Bench Life – Season one of the youthful drama web series, starring Rajendra Prasad & Vaibhav is available to stream now on Sony Liv.

6.⁠ ⁠Thalavan – Malayalam to Telugu dub investigative thriller film is available to stream now on Sony Liv.

7.⁠ ⁠Aaha – Malayalam to Telugu dub sports drama film is available to stream now on Aha Video.

8.⁠ ⁠Nunakuzhi – Malayalam to Telugu dub comedy film will be available to stream now on ZEE5 from Sunday, 15th September.

9.⁠ ⁠Golisoda: Rising – Tamil to Telugu dub film, starring Cheran & Shaam will be available to stream now on Disney+ Hotstat from Friday, 13th September.

10.⁠ ⁠Sector 36 – Hindi to Telugu dub Crime Thriller film will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday, 13th September.

