‘I Have Had Many Relationships And I Am A Serial Dater’

Actress Regina Cassandra who once was very busy with Telugu films now slowed down for a while. Regina had only Evaru, Thalaivi, Saakini Daakini, and a special song appearance in Acharya in the last five years in Telugu. Now she is returning with a movie Utsavam and during the promotional interviews for the same Regina opened up about her real-life love stories.

Regina is known for her straightforwardness and her revelations yet again caught the spotlight. When asked about her relationships in real life, Regina said she had many relationships in her life and she is a serial dater.

Emphasizing that she is taking a break for now, Regina calls herself a hyper-independent woman who would not listen to anyone. Regina reveals that the parents of her ex-boyfriend were surprised with her no-filter talks.

Regina also spoke about her relationship with Sandeep Kishan. She said they are like Tom and Jerry and they are good friends.

