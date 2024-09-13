Buzz: Nani to work with Sekhar Kammula?

Nani is one of the few top actors who always ensures he entertains the audience year after year with back-to-back films. He is known to star in atleast one or two films a year. This discipline of the actor has resulted in a lot of hype around his film announcements and updates, as people believe them to be both reliable and exciting.

Days after the release of Saripodhaa Sanivaraam, the actor has announced his next project, the long awaited upcoming film of the HIT franchise, HIT 3. In the promotional interviews of Saripodhaa Sanivaraam, the actor had also mentioned that his project with Sujeeth and DVV Entertainment is also in the works, but it may take some time to take off. But right now, there seems to be an exciting collaboration brewing between Nani and a veteran director.

Sources close to Gulte suggest that Nani might be working soon in a film with Sekhar Kammula. Discussions for the film are currently underway. The film may not take off anytime soon, as Sekhar Kammula is currently shooting Kubera with Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna, but this might be Sekhar’s next project after Kubera.

If this is true, then there is so much reason for joy and delight. Nani is called as the natural star and Sekhar Kammula is known for directing natural and realistic slice-of-life cinema. This feels like a creative collaboration destined to happen. Only time (and an official announcement) will now reveal whether this union is in store for us or not.

