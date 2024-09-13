Sastry Hypes Devara Continuously!

We are exactly two weeks away from the release of Jr NTR’s highly anticipated flick, Devara Part 1. This is one of the most awaited releases in Indian cinema this year. Until now, the makers have released three songs and a trailer.

While the Fear Song became a hit in Telugu states, Chuttamalle became a pan-India chartbuster. The third song, Daavudi, received mixed reviews from the audience. The theatrical trailer, released a couple of days ago, further raised expectations for the movie.

On the same day, lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry tweeted that if people are going this crazy for the trailer, no one can stop them after the release of the Ayudha Pooja track. With that tweet, anticipation around the song doubled.

Today, Sastry once again raised hype around the song by tweeting, “Next week gonna be bigggggeeeesssttt. Boooommmmbbb blaasstt of pan india. AYUDHA POOOJA track.” With this continuous hype, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the Ayudha Pooja track.

On the other side, a few people opined that giving too much hype may result in disappointment of the audience and requested Sastry not to build so much anticipation.

