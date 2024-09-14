HHVM Shoot: Shoot To Resume without Pawan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan currently has three pending projects in the pipeline, but there is no clarity on when he will resume filming. However, we have learned that the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu will resume on September 23rd. But, there is no clarity if Pawan joins the shoot.

After Krish moved on to his next film, producer AM Ratnam brought his son Jyothi Krishna on board to direct the film and complete it. The majority of the film’s portions are complete, but several key sequences are yet to be shot. The team is planning to finish the shoot and speed up the post-production activities.

Due to his political commitments and the responsibilities to honor as the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan is yet to confirm his availability for the shoot. Pawan Kalyan might confirm as the shoot date approaches but producer AM Ratnam is seriously planning to convince Pawan and resume the shoot with him at the earliest.

Niddhi Agerwal plays the female lead role in the film. The complete details of the film’s shoot will be out soon.

