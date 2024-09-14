After Balayya, Siddu & Vishwak Sit With NTR

Movie promotions are done differently time by time to grab the attention of the audience. Generally, whenever there is a Telugu movie gearing up for release, the cast and crew participate in interviews hosted by anchors like Suma or journalists or influencers. However, a new trend is emerging slowly. Nowadays, people from the film industry are being chosen to host interviews.

In the recent past, we have seen Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Anil Ravipudi interviewing RRR’s cast and crew and Harish Shankar interviewing Acharya’s cast and crew. The same formula is being implemented for Jr NTR’s upcoming film Devara. We are less than two weeks away from the release and for the last few days, hero Tarak, director Koratala and actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are busy promoting the film by attending various interviews and shows.

Meanwhile, two trending young heroes, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Vishwak Sen have recently interviewed Tarak and Koratala, as a part of promotions. The screenshots of this interview landed on social media and the full conversation will be out soon. Both Siddhu and Vishwak are Tarak’s fans. Earlier, Tarak went to their movies’ events. Now, they have come forward to promote Tarak’s movie. There is a huge anticipation built around this interview.

Apart from this, Devara team was also interviewed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Tarak and Alia Bhatt promoted Devara and Jigra (Alia’s next movie) in an interview with Karan Johar. Devara’s cast and crew also participated in The Kapil Sharma Show.

On the whole, NTR and his team are leaving no stone unturned to increase the hype around Devara by promoting it extensively across the country.

