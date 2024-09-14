Watch: Shivathmika’s Gym Grind is Straight Fire

Shivathmika Rajashekar is not only a talented actress but also a fitness enthusiast who inspires many with her dedication to her workouts.

The actress recently took to social media to share glimpses of her intense gym session, and her sweaty selfies are nothing short of inspiring.

Dressed in comfortable gym shorts and a t-shirt, Shivathmika can be seen performing a variety of exercises, from leg workouts to pull-ups. Her determination and energy are infectious, and her toned physique is a testament to her hard work.

Shivathmika’s workout routine is sure to inspire women to hit the gym and prioritize their fitness. Her dedication and passion for fitness are evident in her posts, and she’s a role model for those looking to achieve their health and wellness goals.

Last seen in the film “Ranga Maarthanda,” Shivathmika continues to impress audiences with her talent and dedication.

