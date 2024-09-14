Siddu’s Telusu Kada: Neeraja Kona’s Jet Speed

The shoot of Siddu Jonnalagadda’s latest flick Telusu Kada under the direction of Neeraja Kona which started a month ago in Hyderabad is done with the first and extensive schedule. Apart from shooting important scenes on the lead cast, they have also filmed a beautiful number in the schedule.

Although it’s Neeraja’s first movie as a director, she is managing the shoot at a jet speed. Already half of the filming was completed. They took a small pause, and the next schedule will begin soon.

In this contemporary romantic comedy, Siddu Jonnalagadda romances two leading ladies, Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty. The team is thrilled with how the film is taking shape under the direction of Neeraja Kona. The happy faces in the working stills is a testament of the same.

Produced extravagantly by TG Vishwa Prasad on People Media Factory, the movie has music by S Thaman.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯