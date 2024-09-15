Nani And His Movies Win Big At SIIMA

Natural Star Nani completes hat-trick with Dasara, Hi Nanna ended up as blockbusters, and his recent outing Saripodhaa Sanivaaram doing profitable business. It is known that, Dasara and Hi Nanna won several awards at Filmfare awards. Freshly, these two movies showed dominance at SIIMA Awards as well.

While Dasara won 4 awards, including best actor award for Nani, Hi Nanna got a total of 5 awards. Keerthy Suresh (Best Actress), Srikanth Odela (Best Director), and Deekshit Shetty (Best Supporting Role) won awards for Dasara.

Coming to Hi Nanna, the movie secured the highest awards for any movie this year. Mrunal Thakur was named Best Actress (Critics), while Shouryuv was awarded Best Debutant Director. Hesham Abdul Wahab secured the Best Music Director award, Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala of Vyra Entertainments was honored as Best Debutant Producer, and Baby Kiara won Best Supporting Actress.

Recently, Nani started the shoot of his new film HIT: The 3rd Case under Sailesh Kolanu’s direction.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯