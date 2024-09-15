Geetha Arts & T-Series Collaborating For Bunny?

It is safe to say that when it comes to Allu Arjun, all eyes right now are on Pushpa 2. Despite naysayers claiming otherwise, the makers of the film are fully certain that they will bring their films to the theatres on December 8.

This film has been in the making for nearly three years now and Allu Arjun has not worked in any film so far. While it is commendable that Allu Arjun has completely committed to Pushpa 2 by not taking on any more films, fans have been getting restless. And for those impatient souls, we have just the right update!!

There have been some rumours that Atlee will be working next with Allu Arjun. And now, according to sources, the project is almost confirmed. An official announcement will follow soon but the collaboration is practically locked and loaded.

Geetha Arts will be producing the film, in collaboration with the nation’s biggest production house and music label T-Series. Allu Arjun’s next film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which might go on floors post the release of Spirit, is also being co-produced by T-Series.

Atlee has shot to a whole new stratosphere of fame and credibility after giving a 1000-crore hit to Shah Rukh Khan in the form of Jawan and his career is all set to only skyrocket higher, not lower.

Allu Arjun is now a household name across the nation, with enough energy and enthusiasm to power up the biggest of the big films. If this project were to indeed take off, it will be the biggest project on everybody’s radar for atleast two years.

