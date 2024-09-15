It’s Not The ‘KILL’ Remake

Raghava Lawrence who is busy streamlining the works of his next film in Kanchana franchise signed a new film in the direction of Ramesh Varma. The director is in partnership with producer Koneru Satyanarayana and they are going to come up with a big action adventure film. However, there are rumors that it is the remake of Hindi film Kill. But, we learned that there is no truth in the same.

It is indeed true that the production house bagged the remake rights of the Hindi hit film Kill but the reality is that the latest project is not the remake. They are going to do a original script and it is also the landmark 25th film of Lawrence.

The team completed the script work and inching towards the completion of the pre-production works. Most likely, the film’s shoot will begin from November 2024. The film will have a grand release in Summer 2025.

As of now, nothing is finalized on the cast and crew which will be announced later.

