Highest Remuneration For Vijay’s Last Film?

It is no secret that Hollywood stars are paid a whopping amount of money with regard to the kind of market pull that they have. On this front, Avengers star Robert Downey Jr is one of the highest-paid stars in Hollywood. However, as per the latest reports from Indian media houses, a South star, precisely a Tamil star is beating him when it comes to remuneration.

As per the latest report from a reputed national media house, Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is being paid more remuneration than Robert Downey Jr. This has something to do with Vijay’s newly announced Thalapathy69, it seems.

Apparently, according to this report, Vijay is being paid Rs 275 crore for his next film which is higher than the $20 Million(Rs 168 crore) remuneration that Robert got for Avengers End Game. This report quickly gained traction, mostly because Vijay’s fans went berserk after hearing this speculation.

While no one can actually go on and verify the paychecks that Vijay is getting for the film, the very fact that his remuneration is being compared to a Hollywood star’s paycheck is interesting here. The credence of the same though, is not yet established.

Vijay has been consistently delivering Rs 400 crore grossers at the box office. Adding to that Thalapathy69 is bound to be his last film before he enters politics so the stakes are high on this one. While it is certain that he would be paid big money for this film, whether or not he is being paid as much as what is being quoted by national media is a matter of debate.

Coming to Thalapathy 69, this film is to be directed by the talented H Vinoth and it is produced by Kannada-based KVN Productions, known for lavish spending.

