Superstar & Megastar Gives Thumbs Up For MV 2

Mathu Vadalara 2 is the latest sensation at the box office. The movie featuring Sri Simha Koduri and Satya is growing bigger. The film which opened to good collections with 5.3 Cr gross worldwide collected better numbers on its second day all over.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu heaped praises on the film and the entire team.

“నిన్ననే ‘మత్తు వదలరా – 2’ చూసాను. ఈ మధ్య కాలంలో మొదటి నుంచి చివరిదాకా ఇంతలా నవ్వించిన సినిమా నాకు కనపడలేదు. End Titles ని కూడా వదలకుండా చూసాను. ఈ క్రెడిట్ అంతా రితేష్ రాణా కి ఇవ్వాలి. అతని రాత , తీత , కోత , మోత, ప్రతీది చక్కగా బ్యాలెన్స్ చేస్తూ మనల్ని వినోద పర్చిన విధానానికి అభినందించకుండా వుండలేము. Hats off @RiteshRana!

నటీ నటులకు , @Simhakoduri23 కి , ప్రత్యేకించి ‘#Satya’ కి నా అభినందనలు! అలాగే @fariaabdullah2 @kaalabhairava7 లకు, మంచి విజయాన్ని అందుకున్న @mythriofficial సంస్థకు, టీం అందరికీ నా అభినందనలు!💐

Don’t miss #MathuVadalara2 !! 100% Entertainment Guaranteed 😊” stated Chiranjeevi.

Mahesh Babu’s post reads: “#MathuVadalara2… a laugh riot!! 🤣🤣🤣 Thoroughly enjoyed it.. Effortless performances by @Simhakoduri23 and the entire cast! #VennelaKishore… my daughter couldn’t stop laughing when you were on screen 😁 #Satya… we all couldn’t stop laughing when you were on screen… Outstanding acting!! Had such a good time 😬😬😬 Congratulations to the entire team! ♥️♥️♥️”

Mathu Vadalara recorded close to 1 lakh tickets sales on day two, which is more than double compared to 40K ticket sales on day one.

In overseas, the movie breached the 500K mark. Going by the way the movie is performing, Mathu Vadalara 2 is likely to enter the million-dollar club in full run.

The holidays on Monday and Tuesday will be another advantage for the movie.

