All Attention On Anirudh

Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most successful music composers in South cinema. He also debuted in Bollywood, but he is a composer on demand in the South. The attention of all music lovers has now been shifted to Anirudh. He is currently trending on social media.

It all started with the back to back Devara songs. These songs has come out well and lifted Anirudh’s craze in Telugu. And then has come the Manasilaaiyo song from the film Vettaiyaan. The song is a banger and is currently trending on the charts.

Manasilaaiyi was released in both Telugu and Tamil versions. Both versions are going viral, and the dance moves of Manju Warrier are also getting attention. Then, the craze of Anirudh went to a peak stage with the launch of Devara trailer.

The score for Devara trailer is getting a lot of appreciation. Especially for many hot moments, Anirudh lifted the emotion with his score and there are plans to release the score alone separately. He has created a big buzz on the film now and the fans are super happy with Anirudh working on this project.

Devara: Part 1 is scheduled for a grand release on September 27th, 2024.

Related

Tags Anirudh

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯