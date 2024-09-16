Nani: A Case Study For Stars!

Natural Star Nani entered the 100-crore club with his recent film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. This is his second film, after Dasara, to join the 100 crore club.

After Prabhas, Nani happens to be the only hero to score 100 crore grossers in two consecutive years. Last year, he also came up with Hi Nanna. It was a super hit but it didn’t reach the 100-crore mark as it lacked mass appeal.

Scoring such big hits in a shorter time is no joke. This proves how careful Nani is in his script selections. Even after delivering a flop with Ante Sundariniki, Vivek Athreya got a chance to work with Nani again. This time, he kept to Nani’s trust and delivered a 100 crore grosser.

Nani decided to work with Sailesh Kolanu for his next film HIT 3, despite Sailesh scoring a disaster with his last film Saindhav. Nani believed in Sailesh’s talent and didn’t care about Saindhav’s result.

Generally, stars are skeptical about making films with debut directors. But Nani proved that wrong and scored blockbusters with first-time filmmakers like Shouryuv and Srikanth Odela.

A few months ago, it was reported that Nani was approached to play a key role in Superstar Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan. However, he didn’t do it and the role eventually went to Rana. It proves that Nani prefers the importance of his role and the story’s strength to acting alongside a superstar. It is heard that is the reason why he kept Balagam Venu’s “Yellamma” script on hold.

With consecutive hits, Nani has boosted his market appeal, which now places a greater responsibility on him to deliver quality films. As a result, he appears to be taking more calculated steps in his career.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯