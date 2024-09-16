Gorre Puranam Trailer: What the sheep!

A few years ago, we witnessed a film centered around a pig, “Adhugo.” Now, we’re gearing up for another unconventional tale, “Gorre Puranam,” this time featuring a sheep. Starring the promising actor Suhas in the lead, the trailer for the film has recently been released.

The story revolves around a sheep that becomes entangled in a conflict between two communities, with an underlying religious tension. While the initial part of the trailer focuses on the sheep, the plot soon escalates, revealing a more intricate narrative.

Suhas plays a prisoner, and the trailer offers glimpses of him committing a crime. The crime angle seems to be a significant part of the story, adding depth and intrigue to the overall narrative.

Directed by Bobby, with music composed by “Love Story” fame Pawan CH, “Gorre Puranam” is set to hit theaters this Friday.

