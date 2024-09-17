Lady choreographer gets TFI support

The Telugu film chamber has united in support of a 21-year-old female choreographer who was allegedly sexually assaulted by male choreographer. A press conference was held this morning by the Sexual Harassment Redressal Panel, attended by prominent filmmaker Tammareddy Bharadwaj, anchor Jhansi, and other panel members.

Speaking, Jhansi emphasized that any woman facing workplace harassment can approach the panel with complete confidentiality. Regarding the specific case of the choreographer, she explained that the victim initially reported the incident to the media, which then brought it to the attention of the panel. The investigation is ongoing, but the panel aims to resolve the case within 90 days and ensure justice for the victim.

Jhansi also highlighted the lady choreographer’s exceptional talent and assured her of the industry’s support. A prominent hero has offered her work, and top producers like Vivek Kuchibhotla have expressed their willingness to collaborate with her on future projects.

Filmmaker Tammareddy thanked the media for handling the case responsibly and avoiding sensationalism. He emphasized the importance of the Sexual Harassment Redressal Panel, formed in 2018 as part of the Asara initiative established in 2013, to ensure the safety of women working in the film industry. Despite these measures, such incidents continue to occur, and the panel remains committed to eradicating harassment from the industry.

However, the panel did not make any immediate decisions regarding male coreographer’s future. The panel’s decision will be based on the outcome of the investigation and the legal report.

