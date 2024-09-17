NTR Asks His Favourite Director For A Straight Tamil Film

NTR has been promoting his Devara everywhere and today, the whole Devara team including Anirudh organized a press event in Chennai. Amid this, NTR put an open request to his favorite director to make a straight Tamil film with him.

It is not uncommon to see a star hero directly ask his favorite director for a film and it happened here too. When asked when is NTR coming with a Tamil movie, the actor did not hesitate to request his favourite director Vetrimaaran to make a straight Tamil film with him and he even said it would be dubbed in Telugu.

‘I am going to ask my favorite director… Vetrimaaran sir, please do one with me,’ said NTR while the crowd started cheering loudly.

Verimaaran is known for his raw and rustic filmography with major commercial success and high critical acclaim works at the same time. NTR requesting him to make a film with him is unexpected and it has to be seen if the director thinks about it.

On the other side, the most anticipated films of our star heroes with Tamil directors did not yield great results if we look back into the past.

Vetrimaaran earlier opened up about the rumors on working with NTR. He said he won’t collaborate for the star value or the collaboration value. He clarified that he will collaborate with the star only if the content will demand a star like him.

