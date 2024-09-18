Coolie Footage Leaked: Lokesh Kanagaraj Gets Hurt

At a day and age when digital media is ruling the roost, certain big-hero films are falling prey to leakages of pics and videos from the sets. The latest film to bear the brunt of these illicit leaks is Coolie which marks the collaboration of Superstar Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Nagarjuna.

Much to the shock of the unit, the footage featuring Nagarjuna from the latest schedule got leaked on social media. The videos of Nagarjuna in a full-blown action avatar got leaked and they immediately trended atop.

Naturally, this leak has painfully struck Lokesh Kanagaraj and he shared a disgruntled note on social media. “Two months of hard work by many people have gone in vain because of one recording. I humbly request everyone not to engage in such practices, as they spoil the overall experience. Thank you.”

While the anticipation and excitement of fans upon seeing their beloved hero in action avatar can be understood, it shall also be noted that filmmakers are far too invested in these big films and these leaks will dampen their spirits. The pain in Lokesh’s statement reinstates the same. Perhaps, it is time all top filmmakers follow Rajamouli’s “no-cellphone” policy on sets to avoid such leaks in future.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯