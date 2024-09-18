Sandeep Vanga Setting Star-Couple For Spirit?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Indian cinema at the moment as everything he touches is turning into gold. His previous film Animal elevated him to the A league and landed him a film with Prabhas – Spirit.

While Spirit is still in the early stages of production, we are hearing an interesting rumor pertaining to it. Apparently, Sandeep Vanga has signed Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor for an on-screen couple in Spirit. They could be playing a villainous couple in the film it seems.

The hearsay is that the real-life couple will be playing a fictional couple in Spirit and these characters will complement the main man – Prabhas. This is the speculation that is in circulation on social media now and considering Sandeep’s audaciously witty writing, he could well pull off this coup if he really means business.

The last time Prabhas and Saif came together it didn’t go well as Adipurudh turned out to be dud, so they could well be looking to settle the scores this time. Sandeep is one of the few gifted writer-directors in Indian cinema and if he really doesn onboard Saif and Kareena, it would add a fair deal of box-office prospect to the film in the Hindi belt as well.

