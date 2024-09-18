Thaman Drops A Series Of Game Changer Updates

Game Changer has been under a lot of pressure due to inconsistent shoots, and unexpected delays from director Shankar, and the latest to join the woes is the director’s most recent release Indian 2 becoming the biggest disaster in his career.

The fans of Ram Charan have been persistent on the updates, but nothing solid came from the producer Dil Raju, or from the director Shankar ever. It is the star music director S Thaman who has been keeping the fans in the loop about Game Changer and here is him at it again.

Series of UPDATES from #SSThaman



Next Week – Second Single Update



October 1 – Background Score Work Begins



December 20 – In Cinemas Worldwide#GameChanger #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/CezXhy1xbw — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) September 18, 2024

Thaman dropped three new updates about Game Changer. The most awaited announcement on second single is coming up next week. After Jaragandi was released, there is no second single since March 27. Finally, the second one is on its way and the date will be revealed next week..

Thaman also revealed that the background score work of Game Changer begins on October 1 and the movie is hitting the screens worldwide on December 20.

Well, Thaman’s updates just won’t hype it up, but the active promotions might actually help. It has to be seen if Game Changer keeps up with the title.

