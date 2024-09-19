Nani-Odela2 To Create 100 Times The Impact Of Dasara

Natural Star Nani introduced many directors and Srikanth Odela is one among them. While Dasara marks maiden directorial venture for Srikanth, it ended up as the biggest earner for Nani with over 100 Cr gross.

The duo will be joining hands again for a new movie Nani-Odela 2 that will be bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri on SLV Cinemas banner. Recently, they shot an announcement video and Srikanth Odela shared a picture from it.

“March 7th 2023 – Na first cinema #Dasara ki nenu cheppina last “cut, shot ok.” September 18th 2024 – back to saying “Action” for the announcement video of #NaniOdela2. 48,470,400 seconds have passed! Each second was spent with utmost sincerity for my next. And I promise to create 100 times the impact of #Dasara with #NaniOdela2 ❤️❤️❤️ @NameisNani anna @SLVCinemasOffl ,” posted Srikanth Odela.

Nani responded to Srikanth Odela’s statement saying, “This one’s madness is back in my life. Be prepared to be blown away.”

The duo is coming up with another intriguing concept. Get ready to witness the action-packed announcement video of Nani-Odela 2.

