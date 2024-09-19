Sharwa, Sampath Nandi’s 1st Pan India Period Film

Charming Star Sharwa will be joining forces with director Sampath Nandi for an ambitious project #Sharwa38 which marks maiden Pan India film for both. Produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner, #Sharwa38 has been announced officially today.

Set against the backdrop of rural North Telangana in the late 1960s, the film deals with the subject of a world steeped in fear and violence, a theme rarely portrayed in Indian films. The narrative is described as raw and intense, laced with gripping action and emotionally charged sequences.

Sharwa will undergo a complete makeover for his character, showcasing a side of him never seen before. With a striking announcement poster depicting flames in a desolate landscape, the film generates curiosity.

#Sharwa38 will have Soundar Rajan S and Bheems Ceciroleo taking care of cinematography and music departments respectively. More details about the cast and crew will be revealed soon.

