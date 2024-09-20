Now, Sri Simha Needs A Solo Hit!

MM Keeravani’s son, Sri Simha Koduri, debuted as a hero with Mathu Vadalara. However, his journey in the film industry began as a child actor in Yamadonga, directed by his uncle, SS Rajamouli. However, Mathu Vadalara, directed by Ritesh Rana, became a big hit at the box office.

Following this, he ventured into the romantic-comedy genre with Tellavarithe Guruvaram, but it didn’t perform as well as expected. He then worked on Dongalunnaru Jagratha, directed by Satish Tripura, but the film didn’t succeed.

Last year, Sreesimha starred in Bhaag Saale, and though he received positive feedback for his performance, the movie didn’t perform well at the box office. With Mathu Vadalara 2, Sri Simha scored his second hit, marking an important moment in his career as the sequel has been collecting well worldwide.

However, comedian Satya also played a pivotal role in the film. Not only did he act in the movie, but his strong comic timing and involvement in the project were crucial to its success. Many are attributing much of the film’s popularity to Satya’s performance, making it difficult for Sri Simha to claim a solo victory.

For Simha to solidify his place and expand his market as a solo lead, he will need a film where he can shine independently.

