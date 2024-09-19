Proof: NTR is the Perfect Pan-India Star

NTR is currently busy promoting his new film, Devara. The film is gearing up for a grand release in two parts. The film’s first part is going to hit the screens on the 27th of September, and the team is hoping for a big blockbuster. Meanwhile, according to his current lineup, NTR is the perfect pan-India star.

With the success of films like Baahubali, RRR, Pushpa, and others, Telugu films are emerging as pan-India films. If a film shot in Telugu is released across the country in different languages, the market considers it a pan-India film. But NTR is in a different league altogether.

NTR is working with directors from multiple film industries making room for real pan-Indian films in the making. Right now, NTR is busy with the two parts of Devara, directed by Koratala Siva from Telugu cinema.

Going by the lineup, NTR will next be seen in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukherjee from the Hindi film industry. Then, NTR also signed a film with Prashanth Neel, who is basically from Kannada cinema. Recently, NTR also expressed his wish to collaborate with director Vetrimaaran, which could happen for real.

If all these films become successful, there will be no looking back for the actor.

