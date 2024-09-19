Jani Master Arrested; Time for his side of story

Telugu choreographer Jani Master is in the news as sexual harassment allegations were made against him. A 21-year-old assistant dancer filed a complaint against Jani, after which the police officials registered an FIR. Now, the cops have arrested Jani Master in Bengaluru.

After forming multiple teams, the Telangana police officials nabbed Jani master in Bengaluru and the officials are now trying to get him to Hyderabad soon. Already, Jani Master has been suspended from the association and the Telugu film chamber also conducted an enquiry into the issue.

The police officials registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, given that the woman alleges the abuse began when she was underage. The victim stated she met Jani Master in 2017 and began working as his assistant choreographer in 2019. She claims the sexual assaults occurred during this period, including an incident in a Mumbai hotel where they were staying for a show. She further accused Master of threatening her with violence to prevent her from reporting the abuse and said he subjected her to mental harassment during work, including during photoshoots and rehearsals.

Now, it is the time for Jani master to reveal his side of the story and everyone is curious to learn the same.

Related

Tags Jani Master

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯