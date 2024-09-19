ANR Centenary Tribute: Re-Release @ Free Of Cost

This year marks a monumental occasion in Indian cinema, as we celebrate the 100th birthdays of four legendary figures: Raj Kapoor, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), Mohammed Rafi, and Tapan Sinha.

ANR was a visionary who preserved negatives and prints of his classical films with the intention of these films should be available for future generations.

In conjunction with the centenary celebration of ANR, Annapurna Studios has partnered with the Film Heritage Foundation and PVR Inox to re-release ten of his iconic films from September 20th to 22nd.

This initiative, part of the #ANR100 celebration, includes a selection of classics like Devadasu, Maya Bazar, Bharya Bharthalu, Sudigundaalu, Doctor Chakravarthy, Prem Nagar, Premabhishekam, and Manam which will be screened for free in select theaters across cities such as Vizag, Vizianagaram, Vijayawada, Guntur, Bhimavaram, and Hyderabad.

This unique opportunity not only allows longtime fans to revisit ANR’s powerful performances but also invites younger audiences to discover the richness of Telugu cinema.

Tickets are now available, and cinema lovers are encouraged to join in this historic celebration.

