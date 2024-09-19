Ali Gives Fresh Clarity On Bonding with Pawan Kalyan

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and comedian Ali’s bonding has seen its ups and downs, especially after Ali joined the YSRCP when Pawan Kalyan formed the Janasena party. Not only that, Ali even criticized Pawan and his party during the elections multiple times.

However, despite these political differences, Ali invited Pawan Kalyan to his daughter’s wedding, indicating an attempt to mend their relationship. Although Pawan could not attend the wedding, their association remained a subject of public interest.

Recently, Ali revealed that Pawan Kalyan had offered him a role in the film OG, bringing them back together on the professional front. This news has delighted fans who are eager to see the two reunite on-screen after a long time.

Recently, at the successful meeting of Utsavam, when asked about his relationship with Pawan, Ali playfully responded that their bond remains intact, hinting that there are no hard feelings. He expressed his willingness to act with Pawan Kalyan again if given the opportunity, showing that their relationship, despite political differences, still holds mutual respect and warmth.

