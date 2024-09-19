I’m A Huge Fan Of Vijay Sir’s Dance: NTR

Apart from his excellent acting skills, NTR is considered one of the finest dancers in India. The terrific actor has been promoting his Devara movie in all languages and during one of his interviews in Tamil, the actor went all praise for Superstar Vijay’s dance.

The fans often get into wars about their favorite heroes’ dance skills and grace. Now that NTR praising Vijay’s dance is giving a great feel to the fans of Thalapathy. During an interview with Vikatan magazine, NTR spoke about dance, ‘Dance should look like a dance – it should not resemble a fight or gymnastics. It should be done effortlessly, like how Vijay sir does it. It never looks like he’s trying too hard; he performs beautifully while staying cool and composed, without showing off. I’m a huge fan of his dance.’

While saying so, NTR also recalled that they used to talk frequently, but it’s been many years since they last spoke to each other.

Devara is all set for release on September 27.

