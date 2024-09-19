Kanguva Opts For A Solo Release Date

Actor Suriya is waiting for the release of his upcoming biggie titled Kanguva. Directed by Siva, the film is one of the much-awaited in Tamil cinema. Billed to be a period drama produced on a grand scale, the pan-India film got a new release date.

Kanguva was originally slated for release on October 10 as a Dussehra special. However, with Rajinikanth’s Vetaiyaan also releasing on the same day, concerns arose among producers and distributors about a potential box-office clash between the two Tamil cinema giants.

To avoid this, Suriya’s team decided to step back from the competition, and Kanguva’s release was postponed. The new release date has now been officially announced as November 14. With no major competition on that day, Kanguva is poised for a grand worldwide release.

Expectations are sky-high, with the film aiming to reach the ₹1000 crore milestone. Disha Patani and Bobby Deol are also a part of the film and the reports say that Karthi will be seen in a crucial role of the film.

