Balayya’s Tribute: Bridging the Gap on ANR’s Centenary

Today is the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary actor, Akkineni Nageshwara Rao. On this special occasion, Nandamuri Balakrishna took to social media to pay respects to ANR. He said that ANR did the roles that remain forever in our hearts and his invaluable services to Telugu cinema are memorable.

“On his centenary, let us all bow our heads and thank him for his immense services to Telugu cinema,” wrote Balayya. “From theatre to the film industry, his journey is an inspiration to everyone. Today, let us all pay tribute to him and remember his achievements through acting, hard work and perseverance,” Balayya further added.

This post is a welcoming move by Balakrishna especially when the rumours of differences between Nandamuri and Akkineni families were doing rounds in the media. It all started when Balayya made “Akkineni Thokkineni” remarks in an interview. Recently, Nagarjuna also skipped the NBK50 event, adding fuel to the fire.

But with Balayya’s post today, people are expecting that things have been sorted between both families.

