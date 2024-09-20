Koratala Siva’s Theory On Fear – Netizens link It To Acharya Failure

Bharat Ane Nenu, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by Koratala Siva is one of the hit films in Telugu. Through the film, Koratala Siva makes a commentary that everyone should be accountable of what they do. It seems like the same philosophy is reflected in Koratala’s thought process as well. During the promotions of Devara, Koratala passed a statement about fear and accountability but it is being linked to the events that happened during the release of Acharya.

“Being accountable should be the biggest fear. If everyone does their job perfectly, there will be peace everywhere. But, we poke others and hamper the work of others and will cause a lot of trouble which eventually will mess up things,” said Koratala.

Cut to the past, after Acharya was released, many wondered if the film lives up to the standards of Koratala Siva style of making. However, there was criticism against Chiranjeevi that he did not let Koratala work freely. However, Chiranjeevi did not remain silent but clarified that he gave full freedom to the director.

But whatever Koratala stated in the recent interview is being dubbed by some of the netizens as a indirect response to the situations back then. People think that Chiranjeevi did not let Koratala work freely and the failure resulted in the director being given all the blame without any accountability.

However, NTR also stated in an earlier interview that Koratala needs to be surrounded by the right people. Looking a everything that happened, we assume that Koratala might got his freedom while working on Devara and we need to wait a week more to understand the film’s result.

