Amitabh Will Present ANR Award To Chiru: Nagarjuna

The Akkineni International Foundation instituted the ANR National Award in honor of Akkineni Nageswara Rao. During the centenary celebrations of the legend ANR, his family members revealed the name of this year’s recipient: Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Nagarjuna Akkineni confirmed the news with media saying, “We have decided to give the award to Chiranjeevi garu. When I revealed this to him, he felt so happy and emotional. He thanked us for considering him. He was happy that this is being awarded to him during the centenary year.”

On the other hand, the family members are going to organize a grand function to felicitate and give the award to Chiranjeevi on the 28th of this month. Amitabh Bachchan will attend the event as a special guest to handover the award to Chiranjeevi.

Meanwhile, the Akkineni family remastered some of the classics of ANR and released it in theatres. The audiences can watch these films for free.

