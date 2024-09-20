Vetrimaaran Responds To NTR’s Request For Collaboration

NTR is one of the talented actors we have in the country right now. The actor is gearing up for a grand release of the first part of Devara. The movie will release on the 27th of this month. Meanwhile, during the promotions of the film in Chennai, he opened up about working with Vetrimaaran.

‘I am going to ask my favorite director… Vetrimaaran sir, please do one with me,’ said NTR while the crowd started cheering loudly during the event.

It is to be noted that the duo met a couple of times in the past and discussed about a possible collaboration as well. Both are equally interested in pursuing the opportunity further but are unable to take it forward due to their commitments. Vetrimaaran rightly pointed out the same after NTR’s latest comments went viral.

Vetrimaaran recently said, “We have already met before. I discussed an idea with him. We will work together once we finish our current commitments.”

On the other hand, Vetrimaaran is currently busy with Viduthalai Part 2.

#Vetrimaran says already me & NTR in talks, once finished the commitment will start with him @tarak9999 🔥🧨pic.twitter.com/jSEux7JGNk — VISHU🐉 (@JrVishu9) September 20, 2024

