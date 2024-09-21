The Two Different Tales Of Koratala And Sukumar

Koratala Siva and Sukumar are two of the elite-rated filmmakers in Telugu cinema. While Koratala Siva is prepping up for the theatrical release of Devara, we have Sukumar on the other hand, who is working round the clock to wrap up Pushpa 2.

In reality, the shooting for Pushpa 2 commenced much prior to Devara, but in the end, Sukumar is still fully occupied with his shoot while Koratala is done with it and is promoting Devara in a relaxed manner.

Koratala was done with Devara nearly 4 weeks before the release which left him with enough time to happily give interviews, spend some happy time with NTR prior to the release and is not too occupied with the post-production.

On the other hand, Sukumar is working on Pushpa 2 with three units shooting the film simultaneously – a couple of units in Ramoji Film City and one in Kakinada. Even at this pace, Sukumar is not likely to be left with much time before the release.

Sukumar is expected to wrap Pushpa 2 shoot by mid November and the post-production will resume shortly after. Meaning, Sukku will be occupied with Pushpa 2 till the very last minute before the release on December 6. This is similar to how he had no time to relax and give interviews prior to the release of the first part.

The two completely contrasting tales of Koratala and Sukumar show the staggeringly different working styles of the two of them. But in the end, all is well if both of them deliver winning films at the box office.

