Devara Content Delivered On Time, All Set!

All eyes are on Devara with the movie’s release due in less than a week. NTR has been promoting the movie everywhere while the grand pre-release event will be happening on September 22nd.

The biggies like Rajamouli, Trivikram, and Prashant Neel will be joining the pre-release celebrations and they will be releasing the trailer of Devara as well during the event. Meanwhile, the DoP of Devara, Rathnavelu gave an update to the fans of NTR on Twitter.

Rathavelu tweeted, ‘Spent 30 plus sleepless nights on the color grading and matching humongous vfx shots of #Devara ! Delivered IMAX, Premier Large format, D-Box, 4Dx, Overseas 2.35 mm content, etc on time. Enjoy our #Devara in theatres 😍’.

This tweet from the DoP is crucial as there were hiccups for many big movies earlier due to content delays and other unexpected hurdles due to the content particularly overseas.

It looks like Devara will be arriving on time and it has to be seen how the fear theme of Devara works in theaters.

