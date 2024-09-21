Ticket Hikes, Extra Shows Confirmed For Devara In AP

Devara is one of the much awaited films in the recent times. Starring NTR in the lead role, the film is directed by Koratala Siva. The film marks their second-time collaboration after Janatha Garage. Meanwhile, the makers are successful in acquiring permission for extra shows and hike for ticket prices in AP.

It’s been quite sometime that the new releases witnessed extra shows and early morning shows in AP. But, Devara is going to bring back this tradition in a grand manner.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the Government of AP, Deputy CM Shri. @PawanKalyan garu and Cinematography Minister Shri. @kanduladurgesh garu for prompt and immediate response for our request to give ticket price hikes and extra shows. Your support will enhance our commitment to bring many more memorable theatrical experiences to audiences. The #Devara Havoc Begins in theatres from 27th September,” wrote Naga Vamsi on X, confirming the news.

Sithara Entertainments bagged the distribution rights of the film for both the Telugu states. The advance bookings will begin soon.

Related

Tags Deevara NTR

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯