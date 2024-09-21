‘I was inspired by Rajamata Sivagami ‘

Ritu Varma is returning to the big screen in Telugu cinema, two years after her last outing in Oke Oka Jeevitham, with Hasith Goli’s upcoming directorial SWAG. SWAG boasts of an ensemble cast, featuring the likes of Sree Vishnu, Meera Jasmine and Daksha Nagarkar, among others in key roles. Ritu Varma will be seen playing two distinct roles in the film, that of a queen and a modern-day girl.

While staying tightlipped about her latter role, Ritu describes her queen role, saying that she plays an aristocrat from a matriarchal society hell bent on killing their male heirs. “A lot of creative liberties were taken with this role and the overall worldbuilding, but matriarchal societies are not uncommon. In a few places across the country, including the North East and Kerala, we do have matriarchal societies,” informs Ritu.

Speaking about how SWAG came her way, Ritu replies, “I was initially not keen on this role when I first heard this story, but I was convinced once I heard Hasith’s narration. At this point in my career, I want to up my game and do more challenging roles. So, I am glad that SWAG came to me at the right time.”

Ritu will also be reuniting with her Prema Ishq Kaadhal co-star Sree Vishnu after 11 years, in SWAG. Prema Ishq Kaadhal, notably, was both Ritu’s and Sree Vishnu’s maiden film as lead actors. Speaking about their reunion, Ritu quips, “This film was actually supposed to release last year. Then it would have been 10 years after Prema Ishq Kaadhal, not 11. The film faced some delays due to its VFX work.” Speaking of Sree Vishnu, Ritu continues, “We are very shy people, so there is that in common between the both of us. But I look up to him for the work he has done over the years. He has built a niche for himself in this industry, which is admirable.”

The actress recounts the challenges she faced while playing a queen in SWAG. “It was very hard for me to mouth some lines, they are nothing like the Telugu we speak today,” says Ritu. Speaking of a few references she internalized before diving deep into her role, Ritu admits that Ramya Krishnan’s iconic role of Rajamata Sivagami in Baahubali was an inspiration.

Ritu reveals that unlike last time, she won’t be away from Telugu cinema for long. Speaking of her upcoming projects, Ritu reveals, “I am acting in a web series for Hotstar, it is my first OTT project as a lead. I am also slated to star in two films. In one film, I will be playing a cop. That is all I can share for now.”

