Pawan Kalyan Supports Jr NTR, Exposes Jagan

Earlier in the day today, the government of Andhra Pradesh permitted special shows and enhanced ticket prices for Jr NTR’s Devara. Elated with the same, the production house and NTR himself shared a thankful note to CM Chandrababu and Dy CM Pawan Kalyan.

In response to this note, Pawan Kalyan shared an earnest tweet as he rightly supported Devara and at the same time, exposed the tyranny of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government.

Pawan Kalyan stated “NDA Govt in AP under the leadership of Hon CM Sri Chandrababu garu will always want the best to happen for Telugu film Industry,irrespective of political affiliations of individuals. We respect that.

But we will never stoop down like YCP Govt troubling film makers and actors. I personally know the hardship of film makers and actors what they had gone through during YCP regime. I am wishing you very best for your film release.”

This statement from Pawan on NTR’s Devara has a much deeper meaning as Pawan himself was on the suffering end when Jagan troubled the release of Vakeel Saab and Bheemla Nayak. Jagan imposed unreasonably low ticket prices for these films in an attempt to hit the financial markets of Pawan.

Pawan, who went through a lot under Jagan regime is evidently striving to create a warm and positive atmosphere for the film industry now that he is the deputy CM of AP.

