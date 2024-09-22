Robinhood: Nithiin, Sreeleela’s Duet In Australia

The film Robinhood marks the second collaboration between hero Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula. While Sreeleela is the leading lady, the movie is produced on a grand scale by Mythri Movie Makers. The film’s latest schedule is happening in Australia.

At present, the team is canning a duet song scored by GV Prakash Kumar on Nithiin and Sreeleela in exotic locales in Melbourne. This colorful number has lyrics by Krishnakanth, while Sekhar master supervises choreography.

After wrapping up this song, the makers will shoot talkie part on the lead pair, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, and others. The works related to the movie are progressing at a good pace.

Robinhood is planned for release on December 20th.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯