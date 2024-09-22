Devara Target In US: $4 Million In Weekend

NTR’s Devara is a few days away from the global grand release. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is gearing up for a grand release on the 27th of this month. The team is promoting the film aggressively, and the bookings in the Telugu states will begin in a day or two. On the other hand, the advanced sales overseas are phenomenal.

As per the trade sources in the US, the first part of Devara could collect $4 million during its first weekend. The movie has already surpassed the $1 million mark in pre-sales and is anticipated to bring in $1.5 million from its premiere alone.

Though consistently earning $1 million per day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday may be challenging, strong word-of-mouth could lead to huge Saturday collections. Given Jr. NTR’s success with his previous films, including RRR, Devara is expected to have strong openings in the US.

The film is also releasing in the IMAX format in the USA. If the film receives positive reviews, its box office potential is immense, with trade sources predicting it could achieve record-breaking numbers.

Tags Devara Devara Overseas NTR

