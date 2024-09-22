A new record for this record maker

2024 is truly Chiranjeevi’s year. Despite not having a movie of his release in the theatres this year, 2024 has been a celebration of Chiranjeevi’s career and everything he has achieved so far. After being honoured with a Padma Vibhushan, which is India’s second highest civilian honour, it looks like Chiranjeevi is now destined for global honour.

On September 22, 2024, the mega star was honoured by the Guinness Book of World Records with the “Most Prolific Film Star In Indian Film Industry” honour. The record-giving ceremony was graced by producers and directors who travelled closely with Chiranjeevi throughout his career — Aswini Dutt, Allu Aravind, B Gopal, Raghavendra Rao, Suresh Babu, Bobby, Vassishta and Gunasekhar, among others — who had been closely associated with Chiranjeevi throughout his career, in addition to his daughter Sushmita and nephews Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and Vaishnav Tej. In addition to the who’s who of Hyderabad, Aamir Khan had also graced the event as its chief guest, joining the reverie all the way from Mumbai. The event was also made all the more special with the presence of Chiranjeevi’s “blood” brothers and sisters, a term used to refer to star donors from the Chiranjeevi blood bank.

Prolific refers to producing something in large quantities or with great frequency. This specific honour was bestowed to Chiranjeevi for starring in 156 films across 46 years, averaging at 3 films a year. In addition to displaying a prolific streak as an actor, the institution of Guiness Records has also recognized for being the most prolific dancer, for featuring in 537 songs that showcased the mega star dancing in 24,000 dance forms of dance ranging from the traditional to the modern.

Speaking about the achievement, Richard Stenning, the official adjudicator of the Guinness World Records, spoke about the rigorous process that went behind bestowing the record to Chiranjeevi. Richard had also revealed that he had personally watched all the films Chiranjeevi had starred in, before certifying him as the most prolific actor/dancer of all time.

September 22, the day chosen for the guinness record to be awarded to Chiranjeevi is also the day his maiden film Pranam Khareedu released, 46 years ago, in 1976. One more beautiful coincidence was noted by the event’s emcee who mentioned that the Guinness Records came into existence in the same month and year Chiranjeevi was born in (August 1955).

Overwhelmed by all the love and humility, Chiranjeevi thanked his family, collaborators and fans while recounting his childhood fondly. He expressed surprise for getting recognized as a dancer too. The event was filled with love, light and gratitude as another feather gets added to the beautifully decorated career of Megastar Chiranjeevi.

