I never expected Award for Dances: Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi is not only a Padma Vibhushan but also the Guinness Book of World Records holder for his amazing dance moves throughout his career. Chiranjeevi began his speech by thanking all his producers and directors. Aamir Khan presented the award to Megastar.

“I thank my friend Aamir Khan for gracing this event. His presence made this moment memorable for me,” he said.

“I never expected that I would secure a place in this Guinness Book of World Records. I thank God, my directors, producers, and fans for making this happen. I always had a fascination with dancing, even before I discovered my passion for acting. The producers and directors always encouraged me by creating situations for me to showcase my dancing skills in the movies. Especially producers like Ashwini Dutt garu used to have arguments with me about including the sixth song in the album. While I am against it, he would convince me that it would help,” said Chiranjeevi.

“We receive awards for our acting, seniority, and our social work. But, I never expected that I would receive an award of this from Guinness Book of World Records,” said Chiranjeevi, sharing his happiness.

