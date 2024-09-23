Janu Papa – NTR Fans Gives New Name to Janhvi

Janhvi Kapoor is making her debut in Telugu with the film Devara. NTR plays the lead role in the film. Koratala Siva is the film’s director and the film’s first part is gearing up for a grand release on the 27th of this month. Meanwhile, Janhvi is excited to be called Janu Papa by the fans of NTR.

Yesterday, Janhvi Kapoor shared a video message, as the pre-release event has been called off. In the video message, she shared her excitement and happiness about being a part of Telugu cinema.

“I am thrilled and thankful to be called Janu Papa by NTR Sir fans. It makes me feel very happy the way audience have owned me. I know how important my mom is to you all, and you are equally important for my mom and me too,” shared Janhvi in the video.

“Devara is my first step and I am lucky that NTR Sir and Koratala Siva Sir chose me. I hope everyone likes our attempt). I wanted to thank the whole unit for helping me out, it’s an honour to work with Randy Sir and Sabu Cyril. I am really hoping you like our film,” shared the actress.

Janhvi is highly confident that she would taste a hit in her debut in Telugu.

#JanhviKapoor shared a heartfelt message to the Telugu audience and #JrNTR fans.



Unfortunately, fans missed her Telugu speech at the event.#Devara pic.twitter.com/FzdjG9dD1g — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) September 22, 2024

