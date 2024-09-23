After 6 Yrs Wait, NTR Fans Still Disappointed

In a shocking development, the pre-release event of Devara was canceled at the last minute last night due to poor crowd management. A venue that could accommodate in the range of 5000 members was flocked by nearly 20,000 fans and this created a horrifying scene at the arena.

While the cancelation of the event looks inevitable considering the crowd situation, this announcement comes at the worst possible time for fans.

This could’ve otherwise been NTR’s first solo film event in the last 6 years but it fell prey to poorly executed event management. This led to instant anguish from scores of fans from all parts of Southern India.

There are several videos and tweets from anguished NTR fans who said they have come to Hyderabad from Kurnool, Anantapur, Chennai, Bengaluru, and other places to catch a glimpse of their hero but they are left with nothing now.

The main complaint from fans is that their long-standing wish to see their beloved hero as a solo hero on stage has been dismantled due to the cancellation of the Devara event. They are unable to digest the series of events that led to this incident.

NTR issued an apology for what had happened today but this might not be sufficient to pacify his paining fans and that is completely understandable.

Meanwhile, NTR is off to Los Angeles to attend Beyond Fest and other related interviews so the hope of having a pre-release event prior to the release is a gone case.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯