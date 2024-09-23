What’s Up! #OG & Veera Mallu Playing Date Game

Back then, when the dates of films like Raaja Saab (April 10th) and #VD12 (March 28) were announced, many wondered why these two films were talking about a date when the shooting wasn’t completed yet. Then it has come out that they know for a fact that #OG is locking a Summer date and that’s why they moved their pawns well in advance. And now, Veera Mallu jumped into the game.

A couple of days ago, director Jothi Krishna, (producer AM Ratnam’s son) who is now going to handle the directorial reigns of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, confirmed that they are going to the floors from Monday (Sep 23rd) with a massive action sequence. It has been confirmed that even Pawan Kalyan will take part in the shoot, taking a short break from his Deputy CM activities. And now, Mega Surya Productions shocked everyone by confirming that they are hitting cinemas on March 28th.

Whether #OG will make it to theatres as expected in Summer 2025 due to a pending digital-streaming rights deal, it looks like Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be hitting cinemas for sure. The film deals with the story of an outlaw, played by Pawan Kalyan, during the times of Aurangzeb, played by Bobby Deol.

Anyway, we have to see who will succeed in the #OG and Veera Mallu date game as no film can be taken for granted these days, with multiple postponements becoming a norm.

