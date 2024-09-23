Actress Puts An End To Divorce Rumors

Evergreen beauty Aishwarya Rai has been in headlines for her alleged strained relationship with husband Abhishek Bachchan. It all started with Aishwarya making individual appearances before the media and in public instead with the Bachchan family.

Though the reports were rumours, they gained strength when Aishwarya unfollowed Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram. In a way to put a full stop to the rumours, Aishwarya made the most at Paris Fashion Week.

Appearing at this event along with daughter Aaradhya, Aishwarya wore her wedding ring gifted by Abhishek Bachchan. It is a priceless gift and Aishwarya flaunted it with all grace. This was a clear indication from Aishwarya to end the rumours.

So the unconfirmed gossips can rest now!

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯