Devara – Extra Shows And Ticket Hikes In Telangana

NTR’s Devara is all set for a grand release on September 27th with US premieres on 26th. The trailer gave a more insight into the plot revolving around the sea and fearless men. While the prerelease chaos has become an unwanted incident for the makers, here is a relief for them in the form of ticket prices hike in Telangana.

Devara is allowed to have extra shows and ticket prices hike on the first two days after release. Devara will be having 1 AM shows in 29 theaters on day one with Rs 100 hike per ticket.

Also there will be six shows of Devara on Day one in Telangana from 4 AM and Rs 100 hike per ticket allowed.

#Devara – NIZAM – 1AM SHOWS – 29 SCREENS.



RTC X roads:



Sudarshan 35MM

Devi 70MM

Sandhya 35MM

Sandhya 70MM



Kukatpalli:



Vishwanath

Mallikarjuna

Bramaramba

Arjun



Erragadda:



Gokul



Moosapet:



Sriramulu



Attapur:



SVC Eswar



R.C. Puram:



SVC Sangeeta



Malkajgiri:



Sri Sai Ram… pic.twitter.com/QIBP8uSfUj — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) September 23, 2024

From Day two to Day ten, Devara will have five shows on each day with Rs 50 hike per ticket in Multiplexes and Rs 25 hike per ticket in Single screens.

Meanwhile in the US, Devara registered a $1.945 M from 1946 shows in North America Premieres Pre-sales. The overall pre-sales are at $2.5 M.

